Even by the sight of Australian climate denialism, Tuesday presented an especially surreal site. Scott Morrison made his way through the thick smoke choking Sydney that day to conduct a media conference -- not on the bushfire catastrophe that has been unfolding for weeks now, nor on addressing the climate change has caused it.
Rather, Morrison unveiled a new draft religious discrimination bill.
