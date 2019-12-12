If a city blanketed in smoke can't shift Scott Morrison's climate denialism, what will? Perhaps trade sanctions against Australia.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Even by the sight of Australian climate denialism, Tuesday presented an especially surreal site. Scott Morrison made his way through the thick smoke choking Sydney that day to conduct a media conference -- not on the bushfire catastrophe that has been unfolding for weeks now, nor on addressing the climate change has caused it.

Rather, Morrison unveiled a new draft religious discrimination bill.