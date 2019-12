Once a tough talker on China-Australia relations, Kevin Rudd has assiduously rebuilt his ties with Beijing and worked his way back into its good graces.

Kevin Rudd speaks during the launch of the Quarterly Essay "Red Flag". (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Kevin Rudd, once a firm China sceptic, has become Australia's first (former) prime minister to openly consort with the ruling Communist Party’s United Front Work Department (UFWD).

The UFWD is responsible for spreading Chinese government interests in offshore nations -- including Australia.