An enquiry from Crikey leads to a hasty amendment to a certain minister's register of interests...

David Littleproud (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Despite David Littleproud’s fierce criticism of Coles -- including a call for Australians to boycott the supermarket chain -- it seems the pair might have more in common than the drought minister thinks.

This week, Coles has been dragged through the -- pardon the pun -- coals for neglecting to pass on a 10 cents per litre price rise for milk to dairy farmers following an ACCC investigation. The milk levy was introduced in February, with Coles now committing to a $5.25 million payment to Norco farmers.