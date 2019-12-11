Westpac should be compensating the thousands of BT Financial clients who have been overcharged for poor performance — and other banks should be following suit.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

At Westpac's annual general meeting tomorrow, investors should be asking questions not merely about the implementation of the banking royal commission, Westpac's money laundering offences and its assistance for paedophiles to abuse children, but whether the bank is going to compensate clients who have been dudded and gouged by its BT wealth-management arm.

Yesterday, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), in its new "heat map" analysis of MySuper product performance and fees, showed that BT's Asgard Employee MySuper, Super for Life and BT Lifetime Employer MySuper and Westpac Group Plan MySuper products were all "red" underperformers over five years, while the Asgard Employee and Super for Life and Lifetime Employer products were "red" for high administration fees on balances of $50,000.