Over the past 18 months, a coroner’s court has been grappling with a true suburban mystery: how could the driver of a Honda CR-V have bled to death in the front seat of his car after nothing more than a minor bingle in a quiet street in outer Sydney?
The deadly Takata airbag: what did the ACCC know, and when did it know it?
In the latest twist in the Takata airbag saga, BMW has been forced to buy back cars with deadly airbags deemed too dangerous to drive. Inq draws on internal ACCC documents to reveal the inside story of Australia’s flawed Takata airbag recall — and how BMW was given special treatment by the authorities.
