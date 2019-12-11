Despite recent bans around the world, the only certainty is that sports doping will continue, international bodies will be ineffective and the athletes who try to follow the rules will lose.

(Image: Getty)

How bad can doping corruption in international sport get? Well, Russia, a major competitor, has (finally) been banned from international sport for four years, having previously been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. But that's not the half of it.

Revelations like this come as no surprise to anyone in the anti-doping field. We’ve known for a long time that the anti-doping regime across sport is broken and riddled with inconsistencies. It is marred by corruption, dodgy testing regimes and outright state-sanctioned manipulation on a scale that rivals the achievements of East Germany in the 1980s.