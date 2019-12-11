The makers of Fantales have taken a cautious approach to their biography of Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

A tipster sent through a delicious little amusement: Fantales, the confection that lists the biographical details of Hollywood stars, makes a couple of notable omissions from its entry on Australia’s own Rebel Wilson.

Wilson famously sued Bauer media for defamation, and was last year award a record $4.5 million payout (later slashed to $600,000). The crux of her claim was the publisher had run a story claiming she had lied about her age.

Fantales manufacturer Allen’s clearly wanted no part in any of that, choosing not to mention the year of Wilson’s birth. And we’re sure it’s a coincidence, but the ‘Tale also avoids listing any of the films Wilson was in after 2015…