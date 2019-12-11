Except for the final part of Love On The Spectrum it was a night of horrors for anyone really awake and watching. Love on the Spectrum managed 658,000 national viewers and 10th spot nationally -- the audience held up across the four parts of the series which is something very few other programs this year can boast about.
In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 499,000, the Seven News 6.30 with 457,000, then The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 312,000, the 7pm ABC News with 288,000 and Nine News with 265,000.
