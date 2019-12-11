A recent decision by the High Court has left people wondering whether it will be harder to find people to fund class action lawsuits now.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons/Lonpicman)

Every time an apartment building is evacuated or a corporate scandal breaks, the next thing we hear is “class action”. It has become a mainstream feature of Australian justice, but it continually throws up questions for which the courts have no easy answers.

A class action is a court case taken on by a representative sample of plaintiffs on behalf of a much wider “class” of people or businesses who have suffered harm from the same cause. For example, everyone financially affected by a man-made flood. This enables plaintiffs who could not economically run their individual cases (because the claim size doesn’t justify the cost and risk) to access the massive savings available from aggregation. In theory, it also reduces the load on the courts.