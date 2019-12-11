Australian sex workers are having their accounts cancelled and services blocked without explanation, forcing them into vulnerable or unsafe financial situations. And the industry says it's happening more and more.

(Image: Unsplash/Olha Zaika)

The day Sally* and her partner paid off their house together she bought a cake. Her partner ate a piece, looked up, and told her she had to leave. The relationship was over.

Sally is a sex worker. In the years leading up to the purchase of the house, the Commonwealth Bank had closed her business account, and her attempts to set up merchant services at other banks had been rejected. The banks refused to say why, let alone put the information in writing. American Express said they would provide these services, but charge her a rate that would make work unsustainable.