Evidence from the US and New Zealand is that even at very low levels of unemployment, wages will continue to stagnate.

The primary interest in the coming Mid Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook is by how much the government downgrades its economic forecasts -- particularly the now-traditional downgrade of its ludicrously optimistic wages growth forecasts.

Meantime, the Reserve Bank says wages growth will be stuck at 2.3% for the next couple of years -- but economic growth will gradually return. As governor Philip Lowe recently said, "The central scenario for the Australian economy remains for economic growth to pick up from here, to reach around 3% in 2021. This pick-up in growth should see a reduction in the unemployment rate and a lift in inflation."