In an overall quiet summer night of television, news programs dominated the ratings, while The Chase Australia was the most watched non-news program.

The top six programs nationally last night were news and current affairs programs -- in other words, a typical summer night’s ratings outcome. When the most watched non-news program is the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 911,000 viewers you know the night was diabolically dull.

Q&A finished 2019 with 444,000 nationally -- about average for this time of year. Next year new host and new look.