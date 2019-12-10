Good morning, early birds. Authorities are not expecting to find any more survivors following the eruption of New Zealand's Whakaari/White Island, and the Morrison government signals a major shift in foreign aid priorities. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

NO SIGNS OF LIFE

New Zealand police do not believe they will find any more survivors on Whakaari/White Island following yesterday’s volcanic eruption, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is warning Australians to “prepare for some difficult news”, Nine reports.

In a statement released late on Monday, NZ police wrote that anyone who could have been rescued alive was likely evacuated immediately after the eruption, with no signs of life detected from flights over the island (it is still too dangerous for rescuers to enter, although a NZDF ship was planning to approach the perimeter at first light). Twenty-three people were evacuated, five of whom have since died, and up to 27 are still missing. Twenty-four Australians were exploring White Island at the time of the eruption, although it is unclear how many were among those evacuated, with “a number of Australians” now in hospital.

SHIFTING PRIORITIES

The Morrison government will today launch a landmark review of the foreign aid budget, reprioritising spending in the first major reset of the program since 2013, Nine reports.

The review, to be led former diplomat and senior bureaucrat Dennis Richardson, will attempt to define what Australia’s $4 billion aid budget aims to achieve, reassessing which countries receive support, how much and what for. Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has flagged the importance of a “secure, stable, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific”, suggesting increased priority for the region. A coalition of Australia’s top foreign policy experts have called for a major increase in the diplomacy and foreign aid budget, calling on the government to refocus aid funds that have been diverted from Asia to pay for the Pacific “step-up”.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Education Minister Dan Tehan is pushing for states to adopt formalised tools to measure literacy and numeracy levels against benchmarks, following last week’s disappointing PISA results, Nine reports.

Tehan has praised ongoing research on the “learning progressions” technique, and plans to present “a very detailed paper” on it at a meeting of federal, state and territory education ministers in Alice Springs on Wednesday. He plans to ask state counterparts to move quickly towards a rollout of the method, one of a series of reforms to boost student results as part of his “back to basics” approach. Writing in The Guardian, professor of education at the Gonski Institute for Education Pasi Sahlberg argues that Australian schools can be fix — but to rush the reform is to ruin it.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I hope not. I think it would be foolish if they did and I think as many of you [would] be foolish if you contributed to that. Sue Pieters-Hawke

Bob Hawke’s eldest daughter says it would be “foolish” for people to change how they viewed her father following allegations he hushed up the rape of her sister Rosslyn Dillon by Labor figure Bill Landeryou.

THE COMMENTARIAT

No need to panic – we can fix Australian schools. But to rush the reform is to ruin it – Pasi Sahlberg (The Guardian) “Teachers are important, of course. But how much they can affect student learning in school is often less than people think. According to the American Statistical Association, for example, teachers account for about 1% to 14% of the variability in students’ test scores. The most important factors affecting student learning and quality of education are those found outside the school: students’ family background, where they live, their individual characteristics and the socio-economic make-up of the school they attend. Therefore, the majority of opportunities for improving quality of education systems are found in the society and its system-level conditions.”

Challenge to democracy to counter Russia, China – Andrew Hastie (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Authoritarian states have weaponised previously benign activities like diplomacy, media, investment flows, infrastructure development, and foreign asset purchases. University campuses have become the modern battlegrounds of covert influence and interference. These activities complement more aggressive forms of subversive warfare such as intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, cyber-attacks, and espionage. All these activities advance the efforts of authoritarian regimes to undermine the West. The democratic West has lacked the intellectual framework both to perceive and to respond to these subversive tactics. We have not inhabited the revolutionary mindset or worldview, limiting our capacity to grasp the strategy of our authoritarian adversaries as they probe the boundaries of acceptable peacetime behaviour. Our passivity is dangerous, so that we risk escalating tensions if we attempt to recover ground lost by subversive means.”

States need to help our farmers ($) – Daid Littleproud (The Australian): “Farmers, their families and their communities will need both hands of both levels of government to help them through this drought. As one Queensland farmer ­recently told me, while he was grateful for the FHA he simply banked it and kept it to pay his upcoming rates bill. FHA is there to put bread and butter on the table, not pay council rates — in his words, it was robbing Peter to pay Paul. The federal government has said and proven it will continue to do more if the drought continues. But it’s time for the states to put politics aside and come with us to support farmers and communities through one of the worst droughts in our history.”

