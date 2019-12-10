In November, Australian News Corp journalists visited a meth lab that had been recently raided by police in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, reporting the story back to Australia with heavy input from the Australian Federal Police's international liaison office here in Mexico.
The resulting story, syndicated and reiterated across News Corp’s widely-read mastheads, has it all: a newer, deadlier drug "flooding" the streets of Australian cities, manufactured in “filthy” makeshift labs in the jungles of the developing world.
