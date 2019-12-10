And the hits just keep on coming. The LNP's member for Dawson (via Manila) George Christensen has, along with NRL-player-turned-councillor Martin Bella, successfully called for the removal of two works by Sydney artist Abdul Abdullah from a council-run gallery in northern Queensland.
Lest we forget George Christensen’s selective approach to free speech
George Christensen has inserted himself into a debate about politically contentious art. Crikey takes a look back at the MP's mixed messaging on the issue of free speech.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.