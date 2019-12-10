Amidst a shocking drought, we should be celebrating the remarkable productivity of Australian agriculture, and the key role water trading has played in it.
Agriculture is our big productivity success story. So why aren’t we celebrating?
Australian agriculture is our productivity success story. But the reaction to it suggests maybe we don't want productivity quite as much as we say we do.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.