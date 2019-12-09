OVERACHIEVING?
Australia’s emission reduction calculations may be put to the test, with COP25 to review the rules for measuring the goals agreed to under the Paris agreement, Nine reports.
The summit will debate eliminating the use of “carry-over credits”, which are obtained by overachieving on emissions reduction deals, and something the government is relying on to reach its targets. Australia’s latest emissions projections report shows the government is planning to count the equivalent of 411 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the Kyoto Protocol era, with Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor claiming Australia is on track to meet its targets — provided its carry-over credits count.
The New Daily has revealed explosive new claims by Bob Hawke’s youngest daughter, who alleges her father urged her not to report a sexual assault because it might have affected his political career.
Rosslyn Dillon claims in an affidavit that she was raped three times in the 1980s by former Victorian Labor MLC and Hawke ally Bill Landeryou, but when she told her father, he asked her not to go to the police, saying “I can’t have any controversies right now… I am challenging for the leadership”. Dillon is contesting her father’s will, arguing he failed to provide adequate provision for her as a disability-support pensioner suffering from depression, anxiety and PTSD. Dillon’s older sister Sue Pieters-Hawke said Dillon told people about the allegations at the time, and that her father was distressed by them. The New Daily has noted a number of factual issues with Dillon’s story as written, including times and locations.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s public service overhaul continues, with the government to this week announce an increase in funding, Nine reports. Millions of dollars will be pumped into upgrading IT systems, with sources telling the paper the focus will be on “people and technology”. The government is finalising its response to another review of the nation’s bureaucracy, which is expected to result in a further cull.
Morrison has also trimmed the budget razor gang ($), with a streamlined expenditure review committee having fewer members and more frequent contact, The Australian reports. The NSW corruption watchdog, meanwhile, says it will be forced to shed a quarter of its staff, making it the “smallest ICAC in history” unless it receives a much-needed funding boost.
Well here I am at the White House. Never say never.
Brian Houston
The controversial Hillsong founder finally made it to the White House.
It’s 1987 again in the public service — but the problems won’t change
“We’ve been here before: it was Bob Hawke who introduced the idea of ‘mega departments’ after the 1987 election, combining a number of departments but, unlike Morrison, keeping the same number of secretaries, who were deployed across the APS in various roles. Paul Keating later began unpicking the mega-departments — which were, in any event, not particularly big — and John Howard ripped much of the remaining structure apart. Along the way, privatisations — especially Telstra and Qantas — took out large chunks as well.”
Could asthmatics be displaced by climate change?
“Some may be forced to leave the state due to the impact the smoke is having on their asthma and other pre-existing respiratory conditions. One such family is that of Matt Burke, an Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) worker. According to Burke, who lives with his family in Sydney, hazardous air conditions are making it difficult for his wife to go about her usual day-to-day activities. ‘She’s been regularly short of breath, staying inside more. Her sleep has been disrupted and she’s using her Ventolin puffer with far greater regularity, despite taking a preventative medication twice a day.’”
A scandal in Zambia and the Australian company at its centre
“Australian company Zambezi Resources Limited (ZRL) had been interested in potential copper and gold reserves in the park since the early 2000s, and despite all 17 chieftains in the area signing an agreement to oppose mining in the area, made an application to open the Kangaluwi Copper Mine in 2010. The application was done through ZRL’s Bermuda-based subsidiary, Mwembeshi Resources. Companies have to provide a environmental impact statement (EIS) with any large-scale mining application. Every review of Zambezi Resource’s EIS has been utterly scathing.”
Underpaid workers and wage theft ($) – Josh Bornstein – (The Saturday Paper): “There is a lot of money to be made in cutting wages and suppressing wage growth – and arguably even more in underpaying workers. According to a report released by PwC in November, Australian workers are underpaid by some $1.35 billion each year. As many large businesses have bolstered shareholder returns by reconfiguring the labour market and ruthlessly cutting labour costs, it’s not only shareholders who have reaped the rewards. Consumers have seized on low-cost pizzas, cheap Uber fares and consumer durables, with scant regard for those bearing the cost of their bargains: the employees working to deliver the goods or services.”
A Sydney circled by fire could never have hosted the Olympics – Bob Carr (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “But with smoke in the air, it’s time for conservatives to stop dilating on the bogey of the Australian Greens party or university Marxists. Heightened concern over climate is coming not from revolutionary sects but from scientists who study coral bleaching or methane leaking from exposed Arctic soils. None of the nature conservationists I got to know when I was NSW planning and environment minister in the 1980s had an anti-capitalist agenda. People like Milo Dunphy enjoyed an intimate feel for wild Australia and wanted to save as much as possible before it was too late. Their campaigns sprang from the smell of the eucalypts, the melody of wild flowing rivers like the Kowmung or the majesty of the Colong Plateau or the north coast rainforests.”
Not every problem needs national solution ($) – Judith Sloan (The Australian): “The way forward involves the states standing on their own feet to a greater extent when it comes to raising revenue and for the federal government to realise that more untied funding to the states is likely, on balance, to provide better outcomes than the plethora of detailed and unworkable commands. The federal government may also come to appreciate that the appropriate absence of national approaches in many areas eliminates the blame game for outcomes it can’t really control.”
