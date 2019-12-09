Graham Lloyd, The Australian's environment editor, is in court this morning facing claims he and his partner Vanessa Hunter engaged in misleading conduct and breach of contract against a former business partner.
The Australian’s environment editor heads to court over eco-resort stoush
A dispute over a planned eco-retreat in the Amazon sees The Australian's environment editor Graham Lloyd in court.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.