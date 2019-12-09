Deep in the law lists from state to state hides a significant social trend: personal spats on social media have replaced 17th century duels, with defamation writs as the weapon of choice.
Defamation reforms target tide of petty cases
A package of reforms to the national defamation code means that hurt feelings may no longer be enough to take your neighbour to court.
