Midsomer Murders completely killed it last night by being the most watched non-news program.

(Image: Midsomar Murders/ABC iView)

The final of the Women’s Big Bash League on Seven on Sunday afternoon drew in 248,000 across the two sessions and a further 94,000 on Foxtel making it the most watched program on cable TV.

The ABC gave us a fresh Midsomer Murders, attracting 783,000 viewers and making it the most watched non-news program last night. In the morning Insiders said goodbye for the year with 494,000 national viewers and was the 10th most watched program nationally. Next year a new host and new look.