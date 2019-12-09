Late Labor figure Bill Landeryou has been accused of rape by the daughter of Bob Hawke, Rosslyn Dillon — claims that were allegedly smothered by Hawke.

Former PM Bob Hawke and his daughter Rosslyn Dillon (Image: AAP/Paul Miller)

Over the weekend came shock allegations from Rosslyn Dillon, daughter of late prime minister Bob Hawke, that she had been raped by late Labor MP and Hawke ally Bill Landeryou in the 1980s -- and that she had been pressured to stay silent because it might hamper Hawke's ambitions to lead the Labor Party.