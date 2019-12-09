Over the weekend came shock allegations from Rosslyn Dillon, daughter of late prime minister Bob Hawke, that she had been raped by late Labor MP and Hawke ally Bill Landeryou in the 1980s -- and that she had been pressured to stay silent because it might hamper Hawke's ambitions to lead the Labor Party.
Who was Bill Landeryou, the Hawke ally at the centre of rape allegations?
