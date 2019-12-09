Australians have less trust than ever in government — they've worked out that it's a system run in the interests of the powerful, not theirs.

(Image: AAP/LUKAS COCH)

Australia's political system is sick. Voters don’t trust it, they're losing their faith in our democracy, they think it’s run for vested interests that wield too much influence. That's the grim evidence of the Australian National University’s 2019 Australian Election Study. And its results come at an apposite moment in political debate, when it has become clear that policymakers are unwilling to protect Australia from catastrophic climate change.