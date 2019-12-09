A look inside the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disabilities.

Yooralla CEO Dr Sherene Devanesen (Image: AAP /Megan Neil)

The website for the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disabilities provided a leaflet of useful information for those who planned to attend its hearings at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre last week. Venue maps, transport guides, floor plans, and the contact details for free counselling support were all included.