Nothing rings warning bells more than daily full-page advertisements in the Financial Review. But when it comes to investment firm Mayfair Platinum -- an investor-facing subsidiary of the Mayfair 101 group -- there appears to be more red flags than a North Korean military parade.
When it comes to investing, sometimes things just don’t add up
What is Mayfair Platinum and why is it running hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of ads?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.