The Zambezi River arises in the North Western Province of Zambia and flows in a loose, curling "S" shape for more than 2500km through eastern Angola, along the north-eastern border of Namibia and the northern border of Botswana, then along the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.
A few hundred kilometres before it swoops south through Mozambique to its delta at the Indian Ocean is the Lower Zambezi National Park. The park has a huge density of elephants, a modest number of high-end tourist places, and no paved roads. And, for over decade, it has been the centre of an ongoing and bizarre fight for the resources apparently beneath it.
