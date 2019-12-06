News was again the big winner for the night, while digital channels experience their highest combined viewership figures yet for this summer.

(Image: Zumbo's Just Desserts/Facebook)

What an appalling night! The digital channels combined share of viewing (which is approaching summer lows) was 41.7%, the highest so far this summer.

The best example of how desperate the networks were was the doubling up of episodes of Zumbo’s Just Desserts last night by Seven from 7.30 to 9.40pm -- bringing in an average for the two hours plus of 496,000 national viewers. The viewing levels last night were so low that was enough to give Seven second for a couple of hours last night.