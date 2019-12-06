As air quality steadily worsens, NSW asthmatics have been forced to think long-term about where they are going to live.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

In Australia, as fires continue to rage across NSW and the Queensland border, many families have been forcibly displaced over the past two weeks. More than 680 homes have been destroyed and another 250 houses damaged this bushfire season according to the Rural Fire Service.

Smoke is being blown to Sydney from out-of-control blazes near Warragamba Dam and Wollombi National Park. The city's air quality index (AQI) on Thursday hit 154, which AQI officials say may cause everyone to "experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects".