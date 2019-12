The reshuffling of the bureaucratic deckchairs doesn’t really mean the end of the Arts ministry. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be worried.

Communications and Arts Minister Paul Fletcher (Image: AAP/Alex Murray)

The Arts ministry has been killed off by Scott Morrison in his latest public service reshuffle, and cultural leaders and arts lovers aren’t happy.

The announcement of the new departmental arrangements was greeted with howls of dismay from the sector, beaten down by years of funding cuts.