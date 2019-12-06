Scott Morrison's public service changes restore management practices of previous decades, while failing to address core problems in the APS.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Whatever else Scott Morrison's changes to the public service will do, they are unlikely to "bust bureaucratic congestion, improve decision-making and ultimately deliver better services for the Australian people" as he claims they will. Nor do they address the core problems of the APS.

We've been here before: it was Bob Hawke who introduced the idea of "mega departments" after the 1987 election, combining a number of departments but, unlike Morrison, keeping the same number of secretaries, who were deployed across the APS in various roles.