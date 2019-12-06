Life, as Ferris Bueller so wisely said, moves pretty fast -- and here are stories you might have zipped on by this week.
Nile's pile o' denial
It's not been a great period to be a right-wing, religiously-flavoured minor political party in Australia. Both Fraser Anning's National Conservatives and the Australian Conservatives have all crashed and burned in recent times, not least because the Coalition has been stealing all their talking points and self-righteous pomposity.
