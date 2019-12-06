Trouble in eternal paradise, playing the exclusive card, and the incompetence defence: after a big week in news, here are the stories you may have missed in all the mayhem.

Fred Nile

Life, as Ferris Bueller so wisely said, moves pretty fast -- and here are stories you might have zipped on by this week.

Nile's pile o' denial

It's not been a great period to be a right-wing, religiously-flavoured minor political party in Australia. Both Fraser Anning's National Conservatives and the Australian Conservatives have all crashed and burned in recent times, not least because the Coalition has been stealing all their talking points and self-righteous pomposity.