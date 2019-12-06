In an era of falling revenues and cost-cutting, the annual ratings numbers leave a lot to be desired.

Boasting about winning the annual ratings battle used to be a big deal, a reason to celebrate with end-of-year media releases, interviews, parties and lunches. The networks split hairs and then diced the numbers till they found a winning figure to boast about and wave at ad agencies in end-of-year rate talks.

But as 2019 closes it is now a very different story. With revenues falling and profits following and the cost-cutting never ending, its all a bit pyrrhic to be claiming a ratings victory as the Nine Network did on Sunday.