The government's arguments against medivac laws were repeatedly bolstered by conveniently timed leaks. Who could be behind them?

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

On Wednesday, the Coalition finally managed to scrap medivac laws -- which had made it easier for sick asylum seekers in offshore detention to seek medical treatment in Australia -- after cutting a secret deal with crossbench Senator Jacqui Lambie.

Medivac's repeal was always a priority for the Morrison government. When the bill was passed by Labor and the crossbench in February, it was the first time in 90 years a government had lost a substantive vote in the lower house.