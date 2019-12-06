In an era where anti-Semitism is on the rise again, are we overusing the term, and thus stripping it of its impact and meaning?

I think I'm going to use part of my 2020 Brendan Behan allocation this year: "I have never seen a situation so dismal that a policeman couldn't make it worse" -- except replace "policeman" with "Naomi Wolf".

The somewhat tarnished author/activist jumped into the Angus Taylor pile on by debunking some piece of nonsense he blurted about being "anti-elitist" at Oxford(!), alleging that Wolf had lived down the hall from him. She didn't -- they were there at different times -- but Taylor never lets the truth get in the way of a good story. This stuff about "anti-elitism" was, Wolf said, "antisemitic".