Former senator Nick Xenophon and his business partner Mark Davis have drawn heat from both sides of politics after it was announced their legal and advisory firm has brought in Huawei as a client. But the two are hardly the first agents from the worlds of politics and journalism to take a job spruiking for the Chinese technology giant.
Xenophon just the latest addition to Huawei’s eternal PR conga line
Former senator Nick Xenophon has drawn heat after it was announced that his legal and advisory firm brought in Huawei as a client. But he's hardly the first Australian to take a job spruiking for the Chinese technology giant.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.