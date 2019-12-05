The government's failure to provide appropriate support for its own intelligence officers, and its insistence on evading scrutiny over its handling of intelligence matters, is endangering national security, as well as harming the men and women who serve our country in secret, dangerous work.
‘Witness J’ case lifts the veil on failure to support intelligence officials
How much support are intelligence agencies giving their officers? Growing pressures on our intelligence officials may well harm our national security.
