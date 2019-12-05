A very weak night best illustrated by the fact that there were only two programs with a million or more viewers nationally or in any market -- Seven’s 6pm News and the Seven News at 6.30. Nothing else.
The big winners on the night were the network’s digital channels (including the ABC and SBS) -- a total people share of 39.0%. 10 Bold, one of Ten’s digital channels, had a share of 6% last night which was higher than SBS’s main channel with 5.2%.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.