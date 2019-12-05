Seven attracted 404,000 viewers with the AACTA Awards, but it was their news programs who were the real winners for the night.

(Image: Seven News)

A very weak night best illustrated by the fact that there were only two programs with a million or more viewers nationally or in any market -- Seven’s 6pm News and the Seven News at 6.30. Nothing else.

The big winners on the night were the network’s digital channels (including the ABC and SBS) -- a total people share of 39.0%. 10 Bold, one of Ten’s digital channels, had a share of 6% last night which was higher than SBS’s main channel with 5.2%.