Medivac is gone, less than a year after its arrival. It came down to the vote of Jacqui Lambie in the Senate, which she delivered to the government in return for a secret deal she tearfully claimed was a matter of national security.
What does it mean now that Medivac is gone?
Critical medical care decisions are now back in the hands of bureaucrats. Those suffering on Manus Island and Nauru will not be surprised.
