Critical medical care decisions are now back in the hands of bureaucrats. Those suffering on Manus Island and Nauru will not be surprised.

Senator Jacqui Lambie (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Medivac is gone, less than a year after its arrival. It came down to the vote of Jacqui Lambie in the Senate, which she delivered to the government in return for a secret deal she tearfully claimed was a matter of national security.