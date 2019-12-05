Queensland MP Graham Perrett has finally broken federal Labor's stolid silence on the government's persecution and harassment of Witness K and Bernard Collaery, labelling the Howard government's bugging of the Timor-Leste cabinet room a "dog act" and lauding K and Collaery for revealing it
Perrett breaks Labor’s long silence on K, Collaery
A federal Labor MP has finally spoken out about the government's malicious campaign of intimidation against Witness K and Bernard Collaery.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.