A bill to legalise voluntary euthanasia looks set to pass the West Australian state parliament, despite extraordinary displays of filibustering from the Coalition’s religious-conservative faction that threaten to divide the party ahead of the impending state election.
Liberal MP ‘taking the piss’ in WA euthanasia debate
Lead speaker for the Liberal Party Nick Goiran has gone to extreme lengths to delay the vote.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.