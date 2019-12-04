This week in Side View: Ring or Ringu? America's grim military legacy in Iraq, the fall of the National Enquirer, and crab housing.

(Image: Wikimedia)

THE MEDIUM IS THE MESS OF POTTAGE

The Columbia Journalism Review examines what happened when the National Enquirer signed up to back Trump. Car makers want to put touch screens in cars because it represents a whole new area of advertising revenue (marketing idea: your car doesn’t start until you’ve watched a two-minute preview of the exciting new reality TV show coming soon).

Elsewhere, William Shawcross is furious — ropeable even — about the inaccuracies of The Crown. The story and thinking behind the Silence = Death poster. We all hate virtue signalling, right? Terrible thing. Except… erm… there’s actually a moral logic to virtue signalling. And Australia ranks poorly in Humanists International’s new report on freedom of thought.