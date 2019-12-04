Overall a pretty quiet night, though Love on the Spectrum continues to pull in solid figures.

(Image: The Amazing Race/Twitter)

It was Ten’s turn to finish off a 2019 series with the final of The Amazing Race which pulled in 970,000 for the winner’s final race and 829,000 for the lead up. That was better than had it been broadcast a month ago when Seven and Nine would have far more serious competition in their schedules. Meet The Fockers on Nine from 8.30pm to 10.50pm attracted 318,000 national viewers.

Nine might have won total people and the main channels but Ten won the demos. Seven had fillers after the second cricket test ended a day early. The third episode of Love on The Spectrum drew in 655,000 -- very close to the first episode's 656,000.