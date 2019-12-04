While some of the alarm about Australia's performance in the OECD Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) is justified, the issues around Australia's schools performance are complicated.
Education league table shows a failure to fulfil the Gonski promise
Despite a substantial increase in education funding since the 2000s, Australia's educational outcomes have gone backwards — and neither side is up for the challenge of fixing the problem.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.