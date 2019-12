There’s been plenty written about the boycott campaign against Alan Jones, but we’ve heard little from the organisers behind it. Crikey spoke with the online activists.

"Someone in the corporate world has got to develop a spine here because these are ... keyboard warriors," Alan Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald in September.

The "keyboard warriors" Jones railed against were Mad Fucking Witches and Sleeping Giants Oz, the online activist groups who pressure advertisers to boycott Jones’ radio show.