Just one day after new data emerged showing that Australians lost a record $24.8 billion gambling in 2017-18, former Australian cricket captain Ricky "Punter" Ponting has enjoyed a multimillion-dollar pay day courtesy of the world’s biggest online gambling company.
The Australian’s Rich List editor John Stensholt was given the drop overnight on a $251 million deal, which will see Canadian giant The Stars Group snap up the final 20% it doesn’t own in BetEasy.
