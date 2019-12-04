Ricky Ponting is one of many to benefit from a buy-out of BetEasy by gambling monolith The Stars Group.

(Image: AAP/Ellen Smith)

Just one day after new data emerged showing that Australians lost a record $24.8 billion gambling in 2017-18, former Australian cricket captain Ricky "Punter" Ponting has enjoyed a multimillion-dollar pay day courtesy of the world’s biggest online gambling company.

The Australian’s Rich List editor John Stensholt was given the drop overnight on a $251 million deal, which will see Canadian giant The Stars Group snap up the final 20% it doesn’t own in BetEasy.