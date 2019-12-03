Good morning, early birds. Ken Wyatt is under investigation over an inflated government contract, and Scott Morrison is refusing to reconsider his stance on resettling refugees in New Zealand. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Ken Wyatt (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

THE DEEPER YOU DIG

A Department of Finance investigation is looking into allegations that Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt awarded a $2.2 million contract to a company connected to prominent Liberal donors and a former candidate, Nine reports. Wyatt’s office reportedly awarded the contract for 500 Indigenous eye surgeries at double the market rate, without a tender, and despite the objections of a senior staff member, to a company directed by former AMA president and Liberal candidate Bill Glasson.

Things went from bad to worse for Angus Taylor yesterday, with the embattled energy minister accused of failing to disclose an indirect shareholding, as well as false claims and an “antisemitic dogwhistle” in his 2013 maiden speech. Meanwhile, Attorney-General Christian Porter has shrugged off questions about his judgement after it was revealed he witnessed the PM’s controversial call with the NSW police commissioner.

OVER THE DITCHED

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is unwilling to reconsider New Zealand’s offer to resettle refugees, even if it means failing to secure Jacqui Lambie’s support in his medevac repeal bid, Nine reports.

The government is currently negotiating with Lambie for her support, which hinges on an unconfirmed secret condition, believed to be a third-country resettlement deal. Morrison has ruled the option out, telling reporters “our policies on those matters haven’t changed”. The number of refugees applying for medical transfer has spiked as a repeal looms ($), The Australian reports, with more than one-third of those in offshore detention having now applied. Equity Economics’ At What Cost report shows offshore processing will cost taxpayers $1.2 billion over the next three years — or $573,000 per person, per year.

LABOR BACKS COMMISSION

Labor is calling for a royal commission into veteran suicide rates ($), backing The Daily Telegraph’s “Save Our Heroes” campaign, the paper reports.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has announced his support for an inquiry into Australia’s “shocking” suicide rate, with more than 400 current and former military personnel having taken their lives since 2001. “The government should call a royal commission with terms of reference which include serving men and women, the transition period from service, as well as our veterans on an ­ongoing basis,” he said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been “actively considering” ($) a royal commission, after meeting with grieving mothers at The Daily Telegraph’s summit ($).

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Look, I was simply visiting a friend, that’s all. Tony Abbott

The former prime minister was filmed leaving the prison where convicted paedophile George Pell is being held.

THE COMMENTARIAT

We cannot cut our losses and accept the ruination of the planet – Jeff Sparrow (The Guardian) “‘We are on track,’ tweets the UN environment program, ‘for a temperature rise of over 3°C. This would bring mass extinctions & large parts of the planet would be uninhabitable.’ Who can assimilate a warning like that? How do we go about our daily business knowing that unless something gives, much of the world will be ruined forever? Like Bishop, we adjust to small losses, one day at a time. We accept the strange absence of once common birds. We forget that, as children, we saw insects in great numbers and variety and now … we just don’t. We adjust our holidays to visit the forests that aren’t burned, the reefs that haven’t bleached. Like Bishop, we tell ourselves: ‘None of these will bring disaster.’”

Tennis Australia has navigated tricky waters with Court decision – Liz Ellis (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Tennis Australia’s decision to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court’s 1970 Grand Slam at next year’s Australian Open looks to have been a reasonably successful attempt to navigate the treacherous waters created by the controversial views of one of tennis’ greatest athletes. TA was never going to keep everyone happy, but good leadership is not about creating winners and losers, but rather finding a way to achieve outcomes in difficult situations. They have neatly managed to come up with a solution that celebrates Court’s incredible sporting achievements while at the same time acknowledging the hurt and distress caused by some of her well-publicised views.”



Here’s why we must not trust ‘reformed’ terrorists ($) – Mirko Bagaric (The Australian): “Sentencing has several objectives, but when it comes to terrorism offences only one aim is appropriate: community protection. Compromising this objective for any other goal, such as rehabilitation, is breathtakingly misguided. It is for this reason the federal government should introduce a mandatory 30-year prison term for any adult convicted of a terrorism offence that involves killing or the attempted killing of another person.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Nationwide

Giving Tuesday will prompt charities and good causes across Australia to encourage a wave of donations, volunteering and speaking up.

Canberra

The WA and federal governments will appeal a Federal Court ruling that beaches north of Broome are the exclusive possession of native title holders.

A diverse group of civil society organisations will call on the government to rule out any changes to secondary boycott laws.

Sydney

The Reserve Bank will hold its monthly board meeting to decide on the cash rate.

At a Clean Energy Council business breakfast, Australia’s chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel will discuss the plan for Australia to become a global player in the clean hydrogen industry by 2030.

Melbourne

Disability providers Able Australia and Endeavour Foundation will put on an exhibition featuring their clients’ artwork, to celebrate International Day of People with Disability.

Premier Daniel Andrews will speak at the CEDA state of the state event.

Hobart

Veteran sports broadcaster Tim Lane will speak at a Tasmanian legislative inquiry into an AFL team.

Adelaide

A public hearing will be held on the redistribution of electoral boundaries ahead of the 2022 state election.

Perth

At the 30th International Symposium on ALS/MND, 850 of the world’s top motor neurone disease researchers will discuss their work.

London