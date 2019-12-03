Tracey Spicer’s credibility as a figurehead in Australia’s Me Too movement again came under fire yesterday, with the media personality reportedly threatening to sue three women, including sexual harassment survivors and a former source.
Tracey Spicer and a history of short-selling sources
Taking action against a source is something of a journalistic cardinal sin. But that's not to say it doesn't happen.
