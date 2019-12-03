The new documentary Where's My Roy Cohn? tells the story of the man who shredded the rule book of modern politics and paved the way for Donald Trump.

(Image: Sony Pictures)

“Where’s my Roy Cohn?” The comment, made by Donald Trump during the investigation into Russian electoral interference, didn’t get much attention in January 2018. The president was calling on his aides to toughen up, to take a lesson from his former lawyer.

The film of the same name, however, shows just how disturbing the statement is. This is the story of the man who shredded the rule book of modern politics, and his protege who became president by setting its remains on fire.