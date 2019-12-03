The lobbying push on the religious freedom bill -- which the government has booted into next year, perhaps hoping for a death and resurrection -- is gathering pace. How's it going?
Forget religious freedom; the church just wants power
Religious institutions already have enough freedom — what they want is a bill to help rebuild their dwindling congregation.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.