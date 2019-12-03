All politicians walk a fine line between effective political speech and incomprehensible garbage. Some Australian lawmakers excel at both.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Last week, Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert tweeted an excruciatingly long thread, which he summarised thus: "having a whole of govt architecture allows us to build an ontology of capabilities across govt. Coupled with a more agile funding model, it will allow us to move more quickly when trying new solutions and capabilities or scaling up platforms to address emerging needs."