Last week, Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert tweeted an excruciatingly long thread, which he summarised thus: "having a whole of govt architecture allows us to build an ontology of capabilities across govt. Coupled with a more agile funding model, it will allow us to move more quickly when trying new solutions and capabilities or scaling up platforms to address emerging needs."
The art of Australian political nonsense-speak
All politicians walk a fine line between effective political speech and incomprehensible garbage. Some Australian lawmakers excel at both.
