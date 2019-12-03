The drip of bad economic data has been fairly steady of late, but yesterday it briefly turned into a torrent, enough to suggest that the Great Morrison Stagnation could be becoming something even worse.
How bad is the economy? Let us count the ways.
A torrent of economic data emerged yesterday to suggest the stagnating economy is at risk of turning into something worse.
